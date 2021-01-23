Curry (conditioning) returned to action Friday in the 76ers' 122-110 win over the Celtics, providing 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one assist and one steal in 27 minutes.

Philadelphia held Curry out for its previous seven games, with his absence initially stemming from a positive COVID-19 test before he required a little extra time to get back in playing shape once he cleared all health-related protocols. Prior to Friday's game, head coach Doc Rivers suggested that Curry's workload could be restricted, but the shooting guard's 27 minutes weren't far off his average (30.0) from his prior eight appearances this season. Now that he's healthy again and seemingly capable of handling a normal minutes load, Curry should be a rock-solid option in 12-team leagues thanks to the massive three-point production he provides on efficient shooting.