Curry (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

The 30-year-old had 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes Friday against the Magic, but he's uncertain to play in the final game of the regular season. Curry could sit out with the Sixers having already wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.