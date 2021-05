Curry exited Wednesday's Game 2 against the Wizards with left ankle soreness and is questionable to return, Justin Grasso of SI.com reports.

Curry tweaked his ankle and visited the locker room before heading back to the 76ers bench, and he is officially questionable to return for Game 3. Furkan Korkmaz, George Hill and Shake Milton will likely split minutes at shooting guard until Curry is able to return.