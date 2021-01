Curry is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Nets due to left ankle soreness.

Curry had the game of his season during Wednesday's win over the Wizards, playing 36 minutes and posting 28 points, five rebounds and three assists. However, he's emerged with a sore ankle and may not be able to play one day later. If he sits, Shake Milton, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey could see more run.