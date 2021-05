Curry had 20 points (7-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Monday's win over the Bulls.

Curry has scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games and has drained at least three triples in six of his last eight appearances. There's no question Curry has been sizzling hot of late, but these scoring figures might not be sustainable on a long-term basis. He's likely to regress -- both in terms of figures and efficiency -- sooner than later.