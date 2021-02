Curry (illness) is available for Saturday's game against Brooklyn, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The 30-year-old exited Thursday's contest with an undisclosed illness and was considered questionable for Saturday, but he's good to go versus the Nets. Curry was averaging 8.4 points, 1.7 assists, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 26.7 minutes in the previous seven games before being hit by the illness Thursday.