Curry scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT) with four rebounds, three assists and one steal in a 103-94 loss to the Pacers on Tuesday.

Curry was efficient from three in his return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's contest for rest purposes. The guard has scored in double figures in each of his last five games thanks to an impressive 60.0 percent clip from behind the arc. Over that stretch, Curry has averaged 15.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 triples and 3.2 assists per game.