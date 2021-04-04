Curry recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and one rebound in 33 minutes during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

The 30-year-old followed up Thursday's 19-point effort with 13 points Saturday. Curry has now has scored double-digit points in nine out of his last 11 games. He's averaging a career-high 13.0 points through 38 games this season. The seventh-year guard has started every game this season and should continue providing solid points and three-pointers along with low-end rebounds, assists and blocks the rest of the way.