Curry delivered 20 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's win over the Magic.

Curry continues to prove his worth as a reliable scoring threat for the Sixers and has registered at least 10 points in six of his last seven contests while draining at least two threes in each one of those games. Curry is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting an impressive -- and unsustainable -- 61.5 percent from three-point range in seven games this month.