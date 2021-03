Curry had 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in Sunday's 134-99 win over the Spurs.

The game got out of hand midway through the third quarter, so the Sixers were able to rest several regulars in the fourth. That resulted in Curry playing just 26 minutes, but he still put up a strong overall line and scored in double-figures for the fourth straight game.