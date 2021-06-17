Curry notched 36 points (13-19 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

Curry ended just one point shy of tying his career-best scoring output and was one of the Sixers' best players in a night where two of their biggest offensive weapons, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, combined for only 12 points while going 4-for-15 from the field. These scoring exploits aren't new for Curry, though, as the sharpshooting guard has now scored at least 20 points in four of his last six playoff appearances.

