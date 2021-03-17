Curry totaled 20 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in a 99-96 victory over the Knicks on Tuesday.

The guard was able to score at least 20 points for the second consecutive game thanks to some efficient shooting, particularly from distance. With Danny Green struggling from behind the arc Tuesday, Curry was able to pick up the slack tying Tobias Harris with a team-high four made threes. On the season Curry is shooting 44.2 percent from three and has truly been one of the league's more reliable sharpshooters.