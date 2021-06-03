Curry tallied 30 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Wizards.

After averaging just 12.3 points over his first four playoff games, the 30-year-old exploded for 30 points on 58.8 percent field-goal shooting. Curry stepped up with Joel Embiid (knee) out of the lineup and made 10 out of a season-high 17 shots. The seventh-year guard will look to parlay Wednesday's impressive scoring effort into the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the winner of the Knicks/Hawks series.