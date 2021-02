Curry (ankle) dropped 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three rebounds, three steals, two assists and one block over 29 minutes in the 76ers' 111-97 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

Though Curry failed to play at least 35 minutes for the first time in six games, he did manage to score in double figures for the eighth time in 11 February games. For the month, Curry is contributing 11.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.4 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.