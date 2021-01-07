Curry scored 28 points (11-14 FG, 6-7 3Pt) while adding five rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 141-136 win over the Wizards.

Curry has topped the 20-point mark in three of his last four games, and he has been the shooter the 76ers have been needing over the last few years. He has made at least two treys in all but one game this season and, aside from scoring a season-best 28 points in this contest, he also boosted his three-point accuracy to an elite -- yet unsustainable -- 59.5 percent (25-for-42) through his first eight games of the campaign.