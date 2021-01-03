Curry finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes Sunday in the 76ers' 127-112 win over the Hornets.

For a Sixers squad desperate to add shooting this offseason to surround stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, Curry has quickly proven to be an ideal fit. He's reached double figures in scoring in all but one of the team's six games thus far, achieving his points on a robust 56.1 percent shooting from the field and 51.5 percent from three-point range (on 5.5 attempts per contest). Curry's efficiency will likely drop off at some point, but his stellar career 44.5 percent rate from distance suggests any downturn likely won't be too dramatic.