Curry recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-106 win over the Lakers.

Curry has been ice cold from three across the past three games, going just 1-for-10 and averaging just 7.7 points per game. He was shooting a scorching-hot 59.5 percent from deep before testing positive for coronavirus and being sidelined for seven games. Next up for Curry is a much easier matchup against the Timberwolves, which could serve as a bounceback opportunity.