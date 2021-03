Curry recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and one assist in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Over the past two games, Curry is 6-of-17 from the field and 2-for-9 from deep. He's also totaled just three assists and two rebounds. Considering he's hit 46.0 percent of his shots from the field and 42.4 percent from deep on the season, Curry should get back on track sooner than later.