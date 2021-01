Curry (illness/ankle) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thrusday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Curry was officially ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nets due to an ankle injury, though Wojnarowski notes that the 76ers learned of his positive test near the start of the road loss. Per the NBA's safety protocols, he'll be required to immediately begin quarantining and likely miss multiple upcoming games for Philadelphia. The team will begin contract tracing Friday morning.