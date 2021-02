Curry totaled 12 points (4-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes in the 110-103 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

While Curry's shooting has cooled off during the month of February, he's still managed to attempt double-digit shots in seven of his last eight games while scoring in double figures seven times. He's also seeing the court more, hitting the 35-minute mark in six straight games.