Curry was traded to the 76ers on Wednesday in exchange for Josh Richardson and the No. 36 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal comes out of nowhere, but the two teams will essentially swap shooting guard, enabling Curry to head East and play for his father-in-law, Doc Rivers. In 64 games for the Mavs last season, Curry averaged 12.4 points and hit a career-best 2.3 three-pointers per game at a 45.2 percent clip (also a career-high).