Curry (ankle) will play Thursday against the Mavericks, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Curry is still dealing with left ankle soreness after missing Tuesday's win over the Raptors, but he's good to go Thursday against his former team. Across Curry's past six appearances, he has averaged 13.7 points, 3.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 36.0 minutes.