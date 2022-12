Milton had 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, five assists, one block and one steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to Memphis.

Milton has scored at least 17 points in five of his last six games. Also, his recent facilitating has been great, amounting to 6.6 dimes per game with a 3.14 AST/TO ratio over his last seven contests. It'll be interesting to monitor the role that Milton retains with returns looming for James Harden (foot) and Tyrese Maxey (foot).