Milton went for 16 points (4-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes off the bench during the Sixers' 117-109 victory over the Celtics on Wednesday.

Milton has enjoyed the 2021 calendar year, scoring in double-figures in all seven contests. After missing three games because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Milton has averaged 25 points per game. Despite coming off the bench, he is taking the third-most shot attempts on the team while averaging 17 points in 26 minutes per game on the season.