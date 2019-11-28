76ers' Shake Milton: Assigned to G League
Milton (illness) was assigned to the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday.
Milton has appeared in eight games for the 76ers this season, averaging 3.8 points and 0.9 rebounds per game. The 23-year-old saw limited playing time with the NBA club, but he should get more opportunities to develop in the G League.
