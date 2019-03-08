76ers' Shake Milton: Available Friday
Milton (finger) is available for Friday's G League contest against the Capital City Go-Go.
Milton has been out since Feb. 5 since breaking his finger and undergoing surgery. He's finally recovered, however, and will get his first taste of game action in the G League.
More News
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Remains out following surgery•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Out at least two weeks•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Expected to miss extended time•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Returns to parent club•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...