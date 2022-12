Milton finished with eight points (3-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Sunday's 119-112 victory over the Knicks.

Milton knocked down both of his attempts from beyond the arc, and he also helped out on the glass by snagging two of his three rebounds on the defensive end. The 26-year-old is putting up 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists through 10 December appearances.