The 76ers recalled Milton from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Milton will rejoin the 76ers ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons after turning in 32- and 27-point performances for the G League affiliate over his last two appearances. The second-year guard hasn't been a fixture in the NBA rotation this season and may only see the court Monday if the contest turns non-competitive.