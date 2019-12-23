76ers' Shake Milton: Back from G League
The 76ers recalled Milton from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Milton will rejoin the 76ers ahead of Monday's game against the Pistons after turning in 32- and 27-point performances for the G League affiliate over his last two appearances. The second-year guard hasn't been a fixture in the NBA rotation this season and may only see the court Monday if the contest turns non-competitive.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...