76ers' Shake Milton: Back to reserve role
Milton will come off the bench for Tuesday's tilt versus the Clippers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Milton has started the previous eight games at starting forward, but Josh Richardson is now healthy enough to move back into the first unit. As a result, Milton is expected to continue seeing his minutes take a hit.
