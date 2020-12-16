Milton had 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3PT), four rebounds and three assists in Tuesday's preseason win over the Celtics.

Milton led all bench players in minutes (23), points, assists and field goal attempts, and he was the only 76ers player to hit multiple three-pointers. Milton projects to open the season as the backup to Ben Simmons, but he could eventually push Danny Green or Seth Curry for a starting spot, should Doc Rivers opt to go with more scoring and playmaking.