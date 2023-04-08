Milton totaled 15 points (7-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and 16 assists across 43 minutes during Friday's 136-131 overtime win over the Hawks.

Milton went crazy in the loss, handing out a career-high 16 assists as the 76ers opted to rest their entire starting five. This is a side of Milton's game that we don't usually see, even when he is afforded additional playing time. It is unclear whether the team will rest its stars again Sunday. However, if that is the case, Milton makes for an intriguing pickup, despite the fact all 30 teams will be in action.