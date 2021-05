Milton tallied 12 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-7 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 23 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Heat.

In a game during which stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons struggled, Milton finished as Philadelphia's second-leading scorer behind Tobias Harris. The performance marked only the second time in his past six games that Milton finished with double-digit points. He is contributing a career-best 12.9 points per game overall this season.