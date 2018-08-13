Milton (back) has been cleared to resume limited basketball activities and another update on his status is expected to be provided in around four weeks.

Milton was selected in the second round of this year's draft, but wound up missing summer league after suffering a stress fracture in his back during the predraft process. He's apparently progressing well in his recovery and while Milton hasn't been fully cleared quite yet, it's encouraging that he's at least able to log limited on-court work. If everything checks out fine when Milton is reevaluated in four weeks, there's a chance he'd be fully cleared ahead of training camp. That said, even if Milton is good to go for the start of the year, he's currently on a two-way contract and will spend the bulk of the year in the G-League.