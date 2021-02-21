Milton has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports. He'll face an unspecified minutes restriction, per coach Doc Rivers.

After missing the last five games with a sprained left ankle, Milton will make his return to action. Prior to the injury, Milton averaged 10.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists over his last 10 games. During that same span, he converted just four of his 21 three-point attempts. Given the minutes restriction, Milton is probably best avoided in DFS contests Sunday night.