Milton ended with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes during Monday's 132-130 victory over the Spurs.

Milton connected on a dagger three-pointer only six seconds remaining to help lift the 76ers to a much-needed victory. He has been quiet during his time on the floor thus far but picked just the right moment to step up. He is running as the starting point guard with Ben Simmons shifting over to the power forward position. While the playing time is nice, as long as the team is relatively healthy, Milton is more of a points and threes streaming option moving forward.