Milton posted eight points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds and two assists over 19 minutes in Tuesday's loss to Capital City.

Milton appeared in the G League after not seeing much NBA action over recent weeks, and he only logged 19 minutes off the bench while converting just 20 percent of his field goals. The 23-year-old should return to the 76ers soon, but he is unlikely to see a major role increase unless the team would face injuries.