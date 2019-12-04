76ers' Shake Milton: Considered probable
Milton (hip) is probable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Milton sat out of Tuesday's practice due to right hip discomfort, but it doesn't sound like the issue will jeopardize his availability for Thursday's clash against Washington. He's only appeared in eight games for the big club this season and is averaging 3.8 points across 8.9 minutes per contest.
