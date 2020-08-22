Milton went for 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 loss against the Celtics.

Milton posted his highest-scoring game of the 2019-20 NBA Playoffs to date, and the young point guard has been a pleasant surprise -- he has scored 13 or more points in every game so far. He might have struggled from the field in this one, but he is producing enough to retain upside in most formats -- especially since his minutes have gone up in every playoff game thus far.