76ers' Shake Milton: Departs with knee issue
Milton has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against the Hawks due to a left hyperextended knee, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
With Milton's night coming to an early end, Trey Burke could see a slight uptick in minutes. The severity of Milton's injury will be announced after further testing.
