Milton tallied 14 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 victory over Orlando.

Milton has been a steady source of points off the bench for the 76ers thus far, and his ability to chip in with a few assists does make him a serviceable fantasy option, at least in deeper formats. His playing time is going to fluctuate from one night to the next; however, he does appear to have the sixth-man role locked down. Those in standard formats should not prioritize Milton barring an injury to someone like Seth Curry.