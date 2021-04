Milton finished with 27 points (10-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal through 27 minutes in the 76ers' 114-94 win over the Cavs on Thursday.

Milton has been a rock-solid role player off the bench this season, and he's now reached double figures in eight straight games. He's typically good for a handful of assists and rebounds, but Milton's three-point stroke has mostly abandoned him this season, as he's hitting just 30.8 percent of his attempts from deep.