Milton finished with 13 points (4-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two boards and two assists in 20 minutes of a 118-94 win against the Timberwolves on Friday.

Milton had a strong showing off the bench in the contest, finishing third on his team in points. The SMU product has recovered from a brief dip in points to average 10.66 points per game in his last three contests. He'll face the Pacers on Sunday.