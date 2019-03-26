Milton contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 22 minutes in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic.

After not playing in the NBA since Feb. 2, Milton saw over 22 minutes of run in his return to action due Ben Simmons' (illness) absence. Milton will probably not retain much of a role when Simmons comes back given he shows mostly promise as a pure scorer and lacks strength and size to contribute in other ways.