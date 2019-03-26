76ers' Shake Milton: Drops 13 points Monday
Milton contributed 13 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and one rebound across 22 minutes in Monday's 119-98 loss to the Magic.
After not playing in the NBA since Feb. 2, Milton saw over 22 minutes of run in his return to action due Ben Simmons' (illness) absence. Milton will probably not retain much of a role when Simmons comes back given he shows mostly promise as a pure scorer and lacks strength and size to contribute in other ways.
More News
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...