Milton registered 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 21 minutes in Saturday's 122-112 loss to the Clippers.

As Milton continues to toil with the second unit, he's posting numbers that could make him a Sixth Man of the Year candidate. Currently, he's enjoying a nice six-game stretch of production with 17.5 points, 2,7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game. This exemplary run included one start in place of Ben Simmons. Seth Curry's three-game absence also occurred over that span.