Milton played 25 minutes off the bench and contributed 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four assists, one rebound, one block and one steal during Wednesday's victory over the Nets.

Milton scored seven of his 15 points within the first two minutes of the fourth quarter in an otherwise quiet evening for the third-year pro. Milton's first three games of April saw him averaging 18.3 points on 54.1 percent shooting. In the five contests since, he's averaging 10.4 points while shooting 46.7 percent. His streakiness make him an intriguing fantasy option but with points being his only true fantasy asset, the level of intrigue should be moderately low.