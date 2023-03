Milton amassed 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 21 minutes during Wednesday's 118-109 victory over the Cavaliers.

Although Milton served as a reserve once again Wednesday, he saw ample playing time and was perfect from beyond the arc to score in double figures for the second time in the last five matchups. Across those five appearances, he's averaged 7.6 points, 2.8 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.