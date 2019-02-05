76ers' Shake Milton: Expected to miss extended time
Milton suffered a broken finger Tuesday and will be out "a while," Blake Murphy of The Athletic reports.
Milton has appeared in just 13 games for the 76ers this season, averaging 4.2 points across 9.7 minutes in those contests, so his absence won't have much of an effect on Philadelphia's rotation moving forward. The rookie should be considered out indefinitely until the 76ers further update his status.
