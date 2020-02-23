76ers' Shake Milton: Explodes for 17 points
Milton registered 17 points (5-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-98 loss at Milwaukee.
Milton started eight straight games between Jan. 25 and Feb. 9, but he has averaged just 12.3 minutes per game in his last three games coming off the bench. This 17-point performance could be encouraging moving forward, however, and he might find more minutes available in the event Ben Simmons is forced to miss an extended period of time due to his back problem.
