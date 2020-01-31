76ers' Shake Milton: Explodes for 27 points
Milton chipped in with 27 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss at Atlanta.
Milton was a fringe member of the rotation until recently, and he has logged at least 23 minutes in each of Philadelphia's last four games while taking advantage of Jason Richardson's hamstring injury. He is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in his last four games and while those numbers could be unsustainable over a prolonged period of time, he should remain in the starting lineup until Richardson is ready to return.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...