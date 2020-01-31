Milton chipped in with 27 points (7-12 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 127-117 loss at Atlanta.

Milton was a fringe member of the rotation until recently, and he has logged at least 23 minutes in each of Philadelphia's last four games while taking advantage of Jason Richardson's hamstring injury. He is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in his last four games and while those numbers could be unsustainable over a prolonged period of time, he should remain in the starting lineup until Richardson is ready to return.