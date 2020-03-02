76ers' Shake Milton: Explodes for career-high 39 points
Milton poured in 39 points (14-20 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 40 minutes during Sunday's 136-130 loss to the Clippers.
Milton finished with career highs in scoring and threes, plus he set a new record for most made treys in a row (14 straight across the last three tilts). He has stepped up in a major way since Ben Simmons (back) was sidelined, and the well-rounded Milton looks like a good bet to continue earning the vast majority of minutes at the point guard position while Simmons is on the shelf.
